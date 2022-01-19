.

West Yorkshire Fire Service was alerted to the fire at a car workshop and a concrete factory on Dale Street just after 8pm tonight (Jan 19).

Both buildings are 100 per cent involved in fire.

Wakefield Council has tweeted tonight: "West Yorkshire fire & rescue are currently at a large fire in Ossett. Can all residents keep doors and windows closed."

A second Wakefield Council tweet just before 11pm stated: "Local road closures will be in place throughout the night. Please avoid the area if possible. Possible power interruptions in the local area. Please keep doors and windows closed."

Yorkshire Water Help tweeted: "#Ossett #WF5. Apologies to customers experiencing no water or low pressure. The Fire Service are in the area tackling a large fire."

A total of 14 fire engines were sent to the scene of the blaze along with two aerial appliances and one aerial ladder platform.