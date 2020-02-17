Firefighter found dead at fire station after night shift

A firefighter, who started his career in Yorkshire, was found dead at the fire station where he worked after a night shift, it has been revealed.

Firefighter Andrew Moore, who began his career with North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, was found dead at Wolverhampton fire station where he had been on duty on the night shift on Sunday.

The 50-year-old had taken his own life

West Midlands Chief Fire Officer Phil Loach said: “Andrew’s death has come as a great shock to the entire service. Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with his family, friends and colleagues.

“One of our senior officers informed Andrew’s family of his death. We will continue to provide them with all the support they need at this very difficult time.”

Members of West Midlands Fire and Rescue Authority (WMFRA) observed a minute’s silence in memory of Mr Moore at the start of this morning’s meeting at the headquarters.

Councillor Greg Brackenridge, Chair of WMFRA, said: “Our thoughts are very much with Andrew’s family. I know that his death has affected many people, within and outside of the service. We will ensure that we do all we can for those who need support.”

Having joined North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service in September 1993, Andrew transferred to West Midlands Fire Service in May 1996.

Flags at WMFS sites were flown at half mast from 8am today.