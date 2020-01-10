First picture of Yorkshire toddler released as two people arrested for murder

Police have released the identity of a two-year-old boy from Doncaster, who died in hospital yesterday.

Two people have been arrested for murder after the "tragic" death of toddler Keigan Ronnie O’Brien.

Emergency services were called to a house on Bosworth Road, Adwick, at about 11am on Wednesday, following reports from the ambulance service that Keigan was in cardiac arrest.

He was taken to hospital and remained in a critical condition until yesterday afternoon when he passed away.

A post-mortem examination carried out on Thursday night has now concluded that Keigan died as a result of head injuries.

Two people, a 36-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman, both from Adwick, were arrested on suspicion of murder.

They both remain in police custody.

Detective Chief Inspector James Axe, the Senior Investigating Officer, said: “A great deal of people will be affected by Keigan’s death and my thoughts are with his loved ones and those within the local and wider community.

“I’d please ask that their privacy is respected and people continue to be mindful of what they are posting on social media platforms to prevent any further distress.



“Our investigation is continuing, with specialist officers carrying out a number of enquiries to establish the exact circumstances surrounding this absolutely tragic incident."

Anyone with concerns or information on the incident should call South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 293 of January 8, 2020.