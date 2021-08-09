The children - aged between 12 and 14 - were questioned on suspicion of burglary after police had to fetch down the intruders on the roof of a business at Anlaby Road on Sunday evening.

Officers from Humberside Police were deployed to the scene near to the Paragon Interchange Railway Station shortly after 6pm following reports of a break in at a business premises.

After arriving at the scene, police along with Police Dog Turbo found suspects on a roof and brought all five down safely.

Officers were called to find suspects on the roof of a building in Hull city centre on Sunday evening

But the youngsters were then taken into custody under arrest over the incident.