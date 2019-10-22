Five men charged with murder of 26-year-old Solomon Robinson in Scarborough

Detectives investigating a fatal stabbing in Scarborough have charged five men with murder.

Solomon Robinson, 26, of Scarborough, was found with serious injuries outside Scarborough Town Hall on St Nicholas Street at 2am on Sunday October 20 and taken to hospital where he later died.

North Yorkshire Police arrested ten people on suspicion of murder.

Kieran Watkinson, 18, of Endcliff Crescent, Dawid Goral, 20, of Durham Street, Callon Brass, 21, of Eastborough, Stevie Low, 22, of Longwestgate and another 18-year-old have been remanded in police custody and are due to appear at York Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday October 23 charged with murder.

A 16 year-old boy, two 20-year-old men, a 21-year-old man and a 28-year-old man have been released on conditional bail.

Detectives continue to appeal to anyone who has any information, images or video footage which may assist the investigation, and who hasn’t come forward already, to submit it online to the Major Incident Public Portal: mipp.police.uk/operation/12XN19A52-PO1

Alternatively, please call North Yorkshire Police on 101, press option 1, and speak to the Force Control Room. If you wish to remain anonymous, Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

Please quote reference number 12190193750 when passing on information.