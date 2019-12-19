Five men cleared of conspiracy to shoot teenager during Leeds 'gang rivalry'

Have your say

Five men have been cleared of a conspiracy to shoot a teenager during 'gang rivalry' in Leeds.

Jurors acquitted four men of planning the shooting of 17-year-old Emile Riggan during an incident on Pasture Road, in Harehills, in July last year.

Leeds Crown Court

The four men found not guilty of conspiring together to possess a firearm - a shotgun - with intent to endanger life and to cause grievous bodily harm were: Ashley Stapleton, 29, of no fixed abode; Jordan Stapleton, also 29, of Potternewton Heights, Chapel Allerton; Joel Ogbonson, 28, of Roundhay Grove, Chapel Allerton, Leeds, and Even Weolmichael, 24, of Bristol Road in Edgbaston, Birmingham.

The verdicts were returned after a trial at Leeds Crown Court.

A fifth man, O'Shea Davis, 26, of Cross Roundhay Avenue, Chapeltown, Leeds, faced the same charges and an additional charge of possession with intent to supply cannabis.

A judge dismissed the charges at a hearing in October.

It was alleged that the five men were part of a rival gang who took revenge on Riggan for his involvement in two shootings that took place earlier that day in Chapeltown.

Riggan and Shaheem Isaac, 24, were locked up in February after admitting their involvement in the Chapeltown violence.

Isaac, of Louis Grove Chapeltown, pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and criminal damage and was jailed for eight years.

Riggan and a 15-year-old male, who cannot be identified, both pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

Riggan, of Spencer Place, Chapeltown, was sent to a young offender institution for a year.

The youth was handed a three-year youth rehabilitation order in July.