Five men who stole £131k cash, cars and guns in burglaries across Yorkshire jailed at Leeds Crown Court

Five men who stole £131k worth of cash, cars and guns in burglaries across Yorkshire have been jailed at Leeds Crown Court.

The men, who are all from Huddersfield, are part of a organised crime gang who targeted multiple homes during a four month burglary spree in 2016.

They stole cars, cash and jewellery from homes in Huddersfield and Halifax and also targeted areas in Greater Manchester, Wakefield, Sheffield and Derbyshire.

Guns and ammunition were also stolen in the burglaries which took place from July 2016 until October 2016.

In total, the value of the stolen items came to £131,000 - though some items have not been recovered.

Amongst them is the Mayor of Meltham’s chains, worth £35,000.

Michael Moorhouse, 18, of Huddersfield, Deontay Crossfield, 18, of Huddersfield, Harrison Coates, 19, of Huddersfield, Kyle Sykes, 21, of Huddersfield and Luke Duval, 19, of Huddersfield, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit burglary.

Sykes and Duval also pleaded guilty to a further offence of conspiracy to steal.

On Friday, June 28 the men were sentenced at Leeds Crown Court.

Michael Moorhouse was jailed for 7 years 6 months.

Deontay Crossfield was jailed for 3 years 6 months.

Kyle Sykes was jailed for 3 years 9 months which is to run consecutively to the 4 year sentence he is already serving and so a total of 7 years 6 months

Harrison Coates was jailed for 7 years;

Luke Duval was handed a 6 month suspended sentence for 18 months

One other male Christopher Davies, 27, of Huddersfield, was convicted following a trial of conspiracy to commit burglary and conspiracy to steal.

Davies was sentenced to 6 years 6 months in prison following his conviction.

Detective Chief Inspector Fiona Gaffney, of Kirklees CID, said: “This has been a long and protracted investigation which spanned across a number of teams including the Force Programme Precision team, Kirklees CID and NPT officers. The teams have worked tirelessly to prove this complex conspiracy offence encompassing a number of offences across the North of the country.

“This group of males caused havoc across Kirklees and into Calderdale with their three-month campaign of criminality.

“Amongst the items which were taken were a number of shotguns and ammunition, which could have been incredibly dangerous when in the wrong hands. These firearms were recovered safely by police in various locations where they had been abandoned by these suspects.

“I would like to thank the public for their continued support and also would urge our communities to continue to contact the police with any information about criminal activity linked to drugs and firearms.”

