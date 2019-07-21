Five people taken to hospital with stab and slash wounds after violence breaks out in Bradford nightclub

An eruption of violence resulted in five people being injured - two of which are in a serious condition.

West Yorkshire Police are investigating after officers were called to reports of violence on Westgate, in Bradford city centre, in the early hours of this morning (Sunday).

Initial reports were that a fight had broken out inside the Village nightclub, which continued outside on Sackville Street at its junction with Westgate.

Police were called at 3.30am over the disorder.

Five people were taken hospital with stab and slash wounds. Two of the victims are still being treated for serious but non life-threatening injuries.

Five men, ranging between 19 to 27 years old, have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Detective Sergeant Tom Levitt, of Bradford District CID, said: “We have spoken to a number of people already; however we believe that there may be further witnesses, including some who have captured video footage of this incident on their mobile phones.

“I would urge anyone who has seen any part of this incident, both in the nightclub and outside on the street, to please make contact.”

Information can be given to Bradford CID by using the online contact methods available at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/contact-us. Information can also be given by calling West Yorkshire Police on 101 or independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Those providing information are asked to quote log 318 of 21/07.