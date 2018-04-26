Five teenagers blighting community in Hull are charged with 28 offences

Five teenagers in north Hull have been charged with more than two dozen offences between them.

They range from breaching a Criminal Behaviour Order to assault, theft and burglary.

Sergeant Jo Harvey, from Hull West Community Team, said: “This is a fantastic result for the community of north Hull and highlights the good work done by our community officers and investigation team.

“Some of the offenders have committed offences across other ward areas so the impact of these charges is significant. Along with our partner agencies we are committed to tackle the problems that affect our communities and I would like to thank the public for their continued support.”

Each of the teenagers, who are aged between 14 and 19, have been bailed to appear at court at later dates.

The full list of 28 charges are as follows:

Teenager 1 (aged 14) - 1 x burglary, 1 x assault, 2 x criminal damage, 7 x breaches of a Criminal Behaviour Order.

Teenager 2 (aged 16) - 1 x criminal damage, 2 x public order offences.

Teenager 3 (aged 17) - 1 x breach of a non-molestation order, 2 x breaches of a restraining order, 1 x theft, 1 x criminal damage, 1 x assault.

Teenager 4 (aged 16) - 2 x theft, 1 x dangerous driving, 1 x having no insurance.

Teenager 5 (aged 19) - 2 x handling stolen goods, 2 x burglary.