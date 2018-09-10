Flamingo land purse theft: Police want to trace the woman in this CCTV image

Police investigating the theft of a purse at a North Yorkshire theme park say they want to trace the woman pictured in this CCTV image.

The theft happened in the arcades at Flamingo Land, near Malton, at around 7.14pm on August 6.

A police spokesman today said the purse had been stolen from the top of an arcade machine.

"Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise this person in the image," he added.

Anyone with any information is asked to mail Louise.knight@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Louise Knight.

Information can be passed on anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference number 12180145326 when passing on information.