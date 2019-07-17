Fleetwood Town manager Joey Barton charged over post-match tunnel assault at Barnsley

Fleetwood Town manager Joey Barton has been charged with causing actual bodily harm over an assault after the Fleetwood v Barnsley game.

The former footballer has been charged after Barnsley coach Daniel Stendel was left with facial injuries following a fracas in the South Yorkshire club's tunnel on Saturday, April 13.

It happened at about 5pm, following the conclusion of Barnsley's match against Fleetwood Town.

A statement issued by South Yorkshire Police on Wednesday morning said: "Joseph Barton, 36, of Fox Bank Close, Widnes, has been charged with actual bodily harm contrary to section 47 assault and has been bailed to appear before Barnsley Magistrates Court on Wednesday, October 9."