Floral tributes laid in Shiregreen after tragic deaths of two boys 

Floral tributes have been laid at the scene where two boys died and four other children were taken to hospital.

Six children were taken to hospital following an incident in Gregg House Road, Shiregreen, on Friday at 7.30am.

Floral tributes.

Police confirmed yesterday afternoon that two boys, aged 14 and 13, sadly died.

The four other children, aged 11, 10, three and seven-months-old, remained in hospital last night.

A 37-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the incident.

Scene of a major police incident.

Police have not yet reelased details about what happened during the incident.

There has been a huge outpouring of grief since the tragedy and numerous floral tributes have been left at the scene.

Balloons, one reading ‘thinking of you’, and several teddy bears have also been left.

Tearful friends have been comnig and going to lay their tributes.

On one ocassion a woman got out of a taxi in floods of tears, put down some flowers, and then quickly left as though she couldn’t bear to be at the scene for too long.

As many as 15 police cars, at least four ambulances and the Yorkshire Air Ambulance were called to the scene yesterday.

Post mortem examinations to establish how the boys came about their deaths were expected to take place last night.

Police are expected to remain at the scene over the weekend as their investigations continue into this tragic incident.

A huge cordon has been reduced in size since yesterday but is still in place.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 quoting incident number 122 of 24 May 2019.

*None of the children involved in this awful tragedy can be named for legal reasons. Friday's court ruling also covers social media comments so please do not post photos or anything that could lead to their identification. Thanks, The Star team.