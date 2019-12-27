Footage shows hunt supporter 'attacking activist's van with dead fox' in North Yorkshire

Animal rights activists have released shocking footage of a man attacking one of their vehicles with a ‘dead fox’, leaving blood and body parts on the windows, after they disrupted a hunt in North Yorkshire.

The gruesome incident is said to have taken place on Boxing Day (Thursday, December 26) near Kirk Smeaton in North Yorkshire, where members of Sheffield Hunt Saboteurs tried to stop members of the Badsworth Hunt.

Saboteurs claim members of the 'Boxing Day meet’ became aggressive towards them and blocked their vehicles.

In the video, which appears on the group’s Facebook page, a man is seen running after an activist’s van clutching the corpse of a ‘roadkill’ fox.

He then repeatedly slams the passenger window with the body of the lifeless animal.

North Yorkshire Police said: “Police are investigating an incident in the Kirk Smeaton area that occurred at about 12pm on 26 December 2019. Enquiries are at an early stage.”