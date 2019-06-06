Forensic tent remains in place at house in Harehills after man found dead

Have your say

Forensics remain at the scene where a man was found dead in Harehills, Leeds.

The white forensic tent, located in the front garden of the terraced house in Compton Road, has been in place since just after 8am on Thursday morning.

Scenes of crime officers in white suits have been seen coming in and out of the house and the tent, gathering evidence from the scene.

Detectives have also been carrying out door-to-door enquiries speaking to neighbours and shop owners.

A large police van, as well as a CSI vehicle remain parked outside the front of the house.

Yellow cordon tape reading 'crime scene, do not enter' also remains at the scene.

West Yorkshire Police has confirmed a man died at the scene, but investigations are still underway to establish how he died.

A force spokesman said: "At 7.44am on Thursday, June 6, police were called to Compton Road, Harehills, where the body of a man had been found.

"He was pronounced dead at the scene by ambulance staff.

"Detectives are carrying out enquiries to establish the circumstances of the man’s death.

"Compton Road has been closed and a scene put in place to undergo forensic examination."

Crowds gathered following the hive of police activity.

A woman who walks along Compton Road to take her children to school said: "I saw the ambulance here on my way to take the kids back but then when I've come back I've seen all the police, it's horrible.

"You feel for the family of the man that's died. It's awful."

A 60-year-old woman who was visiting the shops at the time said she had heard a man's body had been found in the garden of the property.

She also expressed her concern about the Harehills area.

She said: "It used to be a lovely area but now it's not. It's really scary and you are frightened to go out.

"I've lived here 30 years and I just don't recognise the place."