Former accountant jailed for importing class A drugs into Yorkshire

A former accountant has been jailed after importing class A drugs into Yorkshire.

Steven Meakes, 41, was caught after Border Force officers intercepted a parcel sent from Belgium addressed to Meakes' home in Harrogate.

It contained £1,200 worth of cocaine.

Officers went to his house and arrested him.

A search at the property recovered bundles of clear zip-lock bags, a box containing a blade and black paper with white powder residue, a table tennis bat with white powder residue, latex gloves and a set of black weighing scales.

An investigation into his finances revealed Meakes had purchased over £21,000 worth of Bitcoin in the eight months before the interception of the drugs.

When his phone and laptops were examined, investigators discovered that he had searched for “best industries to make money”, “where to buy chemicals”, “drugs” and “parcel tracking”.

Meakes was charged, and pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing.

He was sentenced at York Crown Court on Thursday, September 26 for importing a class A drug with intent to evade a prohibition,

Meakes was jailed for three years and four months.

