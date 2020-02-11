Former Ampleforth College monk pleads guilty to sexual abuse of three boys

A former monk at a Catholic boarding school in North Yorkshire has admitted sexually abusing three children.

Peter Turner was due to stand trial at York Crown Court this week for the historic charges of indecent assault, buggery and gross indecency.

Peter Turner, also known as Father Gregory Carroll, in 2005 when he was sentenced for separate offences committed while at Ampleforth College

The offences were committed against a pupil at Ampleforth College where he was known under the name Father Gregory Carroll, as well as two other boys in the parish of Workington, Cumbria, more than 30 years ago.

Turner, 80, from Redcar, pleaded guilty to 14 charges at court on Tuesday.

He appeared in the dock pleading guilty to 11 counts of indecent assault, two counts of buggery and one count of gross indecency with a child.

Turner pleaded not guiilty to a further three charges of indecent assault, but the court heard he would not stand trial for these.

The first boy abused by Turner was aged between 10 and 12 when Turner committed indecent assault and buggery against him between September 1984 and January 1987 while at Ampleforth.

Turner's second victim was subjected to indecent assault between October 1987 and December 1988 when he was aged nine or 10.

The third complainant was also aged between 10 and 12 when Turner subjected him to gross indecency and indecent assault between June 1987 and June 1990.

Both second and third victims were abused while Turner was in Workington, where he was sent to work in 1987 after confessing to church authorities to having sexual contact with a pupil at Ampleforth.

Turner was recalled from Workington and confined to a monastery back at Ampleforth following the 2001 publication of the Nolan Report, which shed light on abuse within the church.

Turner previously served a three-year sentence for offences committed against 10 pupils at Ampleforth between 1979 and 1987.

He was originally jailed for four years in September in 2005, but the sentence was later reduced by 12 months.

Nicola Gatto, defending,said Turner's offending stopped when he was recalled from Workington and he had been "dormant" for about 18 years.

Judge Sean Morris, the Recorder of York, remanded Turner in custody and said he will sentence him on Wednesday morning.