Former Ampleforth College monk who sexually abused three boys jailed for more than 20 years

A "depraved" former monk who sexually abused three boys more than 30 years ago faces dying behind bars, after a judge jailed him for 20 years on Wednesday.

Peter Turner, formerly known as Father Gregory Carroll, abused a child while working at Ampleforth College in North Yorkshire during the early 1980s.

Former monk Peter Turner, jailed for 20 years and 10 months for the abuse of three boys at Ampleforth College, North Yorkshire, and in Workington, Cumbria, in the 1980s. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA

York Crown Court heard this week how, despite Turner confessing what he had done to clerical authorities at the Catholic boarding school, he was sent to work in a parish in Workington, Cumbria, where he went on to abuse two further boys.

The 80-year-old from Redcar was due to stand trial this week but pleaded guilty on Tuesday to 14 charges which included indecent assault, buggery and gross indecency with a child.

A judge sentenced him to 20 years and 10 months in prison, telling him he had "brought evil into this world".

Turner admitted to 11 counts of indecent assault, two counts of buggery and one count of gross indecency against the three boys, who were all aged between nine and 12 when the abuse occurred between 1983 and 1990.

Former monk Peter Turner, jailed for 20 years and 10 months for the abuse of three boys at Ampleforth College, North Yorkshire, and in Workington, Cumbria, in the 1980s. Picture: North Yorkshire Police

The former monk has previously served a jail sentence in 2005 after admitting offences against 10 pupils at Ampleforth between 1979 and 1987.

Jailing Turner, Judge Sean Morris, the Recorder of York, said: "You have brought evil into this world when, by your calling, you should have brought hope, help and succour."

Following the sentencing on Wednesday, Detective Superintendent Graeme Bevington of North Yorkshire Police's Non-Recent Abuse Investigation Team said: “Peter Turner, or Father Gregory Carroll as he was previously known when he was a monk at Ampleforth College and Abbey, is clearly a very depraved individual who targeted these vulnerable young boys for his own sexual gratification more than 30 years ago.

“The passage of time did not ease the pain and anguish suffered by his victims.

Ampleforth College, North Yorkshire

“I truly hope their bravery in coming forward to the police and the positive outcome secured at court, provides them with some comfort knowing that justice has been served against this vile man.”

Det Supt Bevington added: “This case proves yet again that it is never too late to report non-recent sexual abuse and to achieve justice.

“The Non-Recent Abuse Investigation Team at North Yorkshire Police is equipped to support victims at every stage. They can have confidence that they will be treated with sensitivity, dignity and respect throughout.

“It is also important to stress that all victims of sexual crimes are afforded lifetime anonymity by law, so they cannot be identified by the media or on social media.

Former monk Peter Turner, jailed for 20 years and 10 months for the abuse of three boys at Ampleforth College, North Yorkshire, and in Workington, Cumbria, in the 1980s. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA

“If you have been a victim of such crime, no matter when it occurred, please do not suffer in silence. We are here to help you.”