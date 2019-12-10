Former constable "let down" North Yorkshire Police as he pleads guilty to child sex offences

Have your say

A former North Yorkshire Police Special Constable pleaded guilty to child sex offences at York Crown Court on Monday.

Ryan John McCaffrey, from Catterick Garrison, was sentenced for eight offences; six counts of making indecent images of children, one count of possession of prohibited images of children and one count of possession of extreme pornography.

McCaffrey, a former North Yorkshire Police Special Constable and self-employed photographer, committed the crimes between June 2018 and June 2019.

He pleaded guilty to all the charges against him.

The 33-year-old received a 12 months suspended sentence, a five year sexual harm prevention order and a 40 days rehabilitation order.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "Child sexual offences causes grave harm to innocent victims.

"Behind every indecent image is a child who has suffered abuse and exploitation and the making, possession or sharing of these images is the most abhorrent of crimes.

“McCaffrey has also let down the policing family. Nothing short of the highest integrity is tolerated in North Yorkshire Police and those who commit crimes of this nature, no matter who they are, will always be pursued and put in front of the courts.”

