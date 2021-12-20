Former landlord of The Old Swan at Gargrave fails to turn up to court after being charged with arson over pub fire

Timothy Charles Sharp, 54, was seriously injured in a bizarre incident in July 2020 in which he had to be rescued from the roof of The Old Swan at Gargrave, near Skipton, during a fire which completely destroyed the 18th-century pub, the village's oldest building.

He and his partner Lindsay Williamson had been the licensees since 2017 and it is now being rebuilt by owners EI Group.

The Old Swan at Gargrave was destroyed in the fire

Mr Sharp ended up in a critical condition in hospital, but recovered and was subsequently charged with arson with intent to destroy or damage property and of being reckless with the life of another.

However, he failed to turn up to his appearance at Skipton Magistrates Court last week and is thought to be at large on the Isle of Man, his last known address.

Magistrates confirmed that they have applied for a warrant for his arrest, but due to the Isle of Man being outside of the jurisdiction of mainland UK police forces, Mr Sharp cannot be apprehended until it is granted.

Isle of Man Constabulary confirmed on Monday that the island's courts have not yet received such an application.

Former licensee Tim Sharp has been charged with starting the fire deliberately

Due to a 'quirk in the law', North Yorkshire Police would likely have to send an officer to fetch Mr Sharp back to the mainland if he were to be arrested on the Isle of Man.

Mr Sharp is believed to have lived in the Isle of Man prior to taking over The Old Swan.

The fire broke out just two days before the Grade II-listed pub was due to re-open after being closed for several months during the first lockdown.