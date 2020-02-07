Former Yorkshire monk to stand trial for non-recent child sex offences allegations

A former monk from North Yorkshire is to stand trial in relation to non-recent child sex offence allegations.

Peter Turner, 80, from Redcar - previously known as Father Gregory Carroll - will appear at York Crown Court on Monday for a trial, which is scheduled to last two weeks

The 23 alleged offences against three boys, who were aged between 9 and 13 at the time, include indecent assault, gross indecency and buggery.

One of the complainants was a pupil at Ampleforth School in North Yorkshire between 1984 and 1987.

The other two complainants were allegedly abused in the Workington area of Cumbria between 1987 and 1990 when the defendant was at a parish church.