Four arrests made after assault and robbery of 83-year-old in his own home

Four people, including three teenagers under 18, have now been arrested over the robbery and assault of an 83-year-old man in his own home.

The pensioner, who lives on Springvale Rise in Hemsworth, suffered broken ribs when two masked culprits burst into his home when he opened the door to them on the evening of January 21.

Springvale Rise, Hemsworth.

His car keys were taken off him and he was vehicle was stolen.

Detective Inspector Sam Freeman, of Wakefield CID, said: “This was a cowardly attack on an elderly victim and thankfully he wasn’t more seriously injured.”

An appeal was put out by police the following day and hours later two teenagers, aged 16 and 17 were arrested and taken in for questioning.

Two more have since been arrested, including another 17-year-old and a 20-year-old.

All four have since been released on bail pending further inquiries.