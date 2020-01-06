Four men due in court after reports of poaching near York

Four men are due to appear in court after vigilant residents called police about suspected poaching near York.

Officers were called in the early hours of yesterday, with a report that a group of men with lamps and dogs were in fields near Upper Poppleton.

Police attended the scene and following a search of the area spoke to four men, aged in their 20s and 30s.

All four have been reported for summons for poaching offences.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "We know that incidents of poaching tend to increase in the winter months. However, anyone thinking of coming to North Yorkshire to commit such offences should know that this behaviour will not be tolerated.

"Officers are working hand-in-hand with local communities, so we rely on residents to call in suspicious activity, and we take such reports extremely seriously."

"Residents are encouraged to note down and report any suspicious activity, such as unusual vehicle movements, particularly in remote or isolated areas. Even if the information doesn’t need an immediate response, every piece of intelligence helps the police build up a picture and could prove vital in bringing criminals to justice."