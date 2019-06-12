Four men jailed for 72 years for killing Yorkshire father-of-three

Four men have been jailed for a total of 72 years for killing Yorkshire father-of-three Jarvin Blake.

Mr Blake, 22, was stabbed in the chest and left to die in the Brackley Street area of Bungrave on March 8, last year

PICTURED: Top L-R: Lewis Barker, Caine Gray'Bottom L R: Devon Walker, Josiah Foster.

Despite urgent medical assistance from members of the public and ambulance staff at the scene, he died in hospital shortly after.

His friend, a 24-year-old man, was left with injuries to his leg following the attack, but has since made a full recovery.

Caine Gray, 27, of Treetown Crescent, Rotherham, was jailed for life with a minimum term of 19 years for murder.

Josiah Foster, 26, of Wordsworth Crescent, Sheffield was handed an extended sentence of 15 years for manslaughter.

Devon Walker, 25, of Ellesmere Road North, Sheffield also received an extended sentence of 15 years for manslaugter and for the assault against Mr Blake’s friend.

All three denied killing Mr Blake but were found guilty following a trial at Sheffield Crown Court.

Lewis Barker, 27, of North Hill Road, Sheffield, who pleaded guilty to murder, was jailed for life, to serve a minimum of 23 years.

Through extensive CCTV and analytical work police were able to piece together a timeline of the defendant’s movements and prove they were in the Brackley Street area when Mr Blake was killed.

Detective Chief Inspector Steve Handley, the Senior Investigating Officer, led the 13-month inquiry in to Mr Blake’s death.

He said: “Today, my thoughts are first and foremost with Mr Blake’s family and I hope they feel some justice in knowing that these men will be behind bars for a very long time.

“Over the course of the last 13-months, we have worked incredibly hard to get this case to court to provide justice for Mr Blake’s family and friends.

“I’m pleased that those responsible have now been handed lengthy sentences.”

Just after 3.05pm on March 8, last year, Mr Blake, his friend and Walker were on Brackley Street when Foster’s car pulled up, with the occupants getting out.

Mr Blake and his friend, clearly recognising the men, then started to run before they were attacked.

DCI Handley said: “Through extensive CCTV, telecoms and analytical work we were able to piece together a timeline of the men’s movements and prove they were in the Brackley Street area when Mr Blake was killed.

“Immediately after, the men attempted to conceal their movements and cover their tracks, denying their involvement in the offence until we put the evidence we had to them.

“These four men will ultimately spend a very long time behind bars. They have not only taken the life of Mr Blake, leaving his three young children to grow up without a father, but they have also ruined their own lives and the lives of their families over what was most likely a disagreement in relation to drug supply.”

Chief Superintendent Una Jennings, force lead for armed criminality, said: “This was an absolutely tragic incident which has robbed three young children of a life with their dad.

“Not only that, but these four young men have ruined their own lives, and will now spend the majority behind bars.

“My thoughts are today with Mr Blake’s loved ones, who had him taken away in such senseless violence. Please, if you know anyone who carries a knife, or who is involved in such criminality, speak to someone. We need to stop this from happening, spare another family of such tragedy and keep our communities safe.”