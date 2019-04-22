Four people have died in York's rivers this April

A man's body has been pulled from the River Ouse this weekend - making him the fourth person to die in the river in just a month.

The man, aged in his 20s and from the Merseyside area, has not been named, but entered the water to escape from police who were investigating suspicious behaviour on the riverbank.

The horror stories from York's deadliest river

Police searches focused on the area near King's Staith and Skeldergate Bridge where he was last seen, and his body was found at 3am on Saturday.

On April 11, a woman's body was pulled from the river near Ouse Bridge. She has not been formally identified, but police later confirmed she was in her 70s and was wearing pyjamas when she fell into the water.

Just a day later, a young building labourer who had been working in York died in the Ouse. Sonny Ferry, 19, from Rutland in Leicestershire, had been on a night out in the city when he fell in and his body was recovered near the Blue Bridge two days later.

The same weekend, a woman was rescued by a passing tourist boat after falling in near Lendal Bridge.

On April 6, the body of 48-year-old Lee Evennett, who had been missing since late March, was found in the River Foss near Fishergate.

Sonny's parents have called for improvements to river safety after the series of tragedies - which echoed the case of Megan Roberts, a York St John University student from Wetherby who drowned in the Ouse in 2014. 20-year-old Megan, who was studying fine art, went missing after leaving the Popworld nightclub in late January, but her body was not found until early March, when it was spotted downstream at Acaster Malbis. Megan's family have campaigned for more safety measures to be installed along the bank since her death.

They teamed up with the relatives of two other young revellers who died in the Ouse in 2014 - music store worker Ben Clarkson, 22, who entered the water after leaving Fibbers nightclub in the early hours of the morning, and serving soldier Tyler Pearson, 18, who also died after a night out.