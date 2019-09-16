Four shotguns stolen during burglary in Yorkshire

Four shotguns have been stolen during a burglary in Yorkshire.

The fully-licensed guns were taken from a property off of Coach Road in Ripponden on Friday, September 13.

It happened between 11.40am and 3.40pm.

The shotguns taken were:

A 12-bore Mossberg pump action shotgun serial number H4940370.

A 12-bore Master side by side shotgun serial number 101096.

A 12-bore Laurona side by side shotgun serial number 100040.

A 12-bore Master side by side shotgun serial number 94906.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who saw a white coloured transit van in the area that day.

DC Alison Mitchell from Calderdale CID, said “We are doing everything we can to fund the person or persons responsible for this and to locate the stolen shotguns.

“I would appeal to anyone in the area at the time or who has information about the crime to come forward.

“I would especially like to hear from anyone in the farming industry or interested in hunting offered these shotguns for sale to come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and quote crime reference 13190470573.

-> Yorkshire woman stole £17k of veterinary drugs and sold them on eBay