Fourth arrest made after death of Yorkshire footballer Jordan Sinnott

Detectives investigating the murder of Yorkshire footballer Jordan Sinnott have arrested a fourth man in connection with his death.

The 25-year-old, who was playing for Matlock Town FC, died on Saturday following an attack in the town of Retford.

He was found unconscious with a suspected fractured skull following two disturbances in a pub car park late on Friday night and in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Mr Sinnott, who is originally from Bradford and started his career at Huddersfield Town and FC Halifax Town, was taken to hospital but later died shortly before 6pm on Saturday, surrounded by family and friends.

Police have now arrested a 20-year-old man on suspicion of murder and continue to quiz two others in connection with the footballer's death.

A fourth man, aged 27, who was arrested on Saturday, has now been charged with grievous bodily harm and actual bodily harm in connection with a separate assault which is now understood to have taken place after Mr Sinnott was fatally assaulted.

Connor Woodcock, of Beehive Street, Retford, is due to appear before Mansfield Magistrates’ Court today.

Two other men were injured in the later assaults, with a 27-year-old man sustaining a suspected broken nose and a 44-year old man receiving a suspected broken jaw.

Nottinghamshire Police first attended the Dominie Cross public house in Grove Street, Retford following a report of a group of up to eight men and women having been involved in a disturbance in the pub car park just after 11.25pm on Friday. Detectives do not now believe that this incident is connected to Mr Sinnott's death.

Officers were later called to assist ambulance crews who were attempting to treat Mr Sinnott after he was found unconscious with a suspected fractured skull following a subsequent incident at around 2am in the town’s Market Place.

Detective Inspector Justine Wilson, who is leading the investigation, said: "A team of detectives has been working hard on this investigation, which is gathering pace.

"I would like to thank the community for the response to our appeals yesterday, which has been really helpful. We still need to hear from anyone who has not yet come forward. Any piece of information they can give, however small it seems, could be vital.

"We are aware of a video circulating on social media which appears to show the assault of a man at a train station. I can confirm that this video is not connected to the death of Jordan Sinnott."

Mr Sinnott was the son of Lee Sinnott, who played for Bradford City, Crystal Palace and Watford.

Bradford City paid tribute to Mr Sinnott on Twitter and in a statement said: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Bradfordian Jordan Sinnott, who has sadly passed away. May he rest in peace."

Floral tributes have also been left at Matlock Town FC.

Matlock Town posted on Twitter: "You weren't just a footballer, you were our friend and brother. You gave us incredible memories and scored your first career hat-trick in your final game for the club. Rest easy Jordan, we love, miss and will never forget you."