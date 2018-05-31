Full box of World Cup football stickers worth £150 stolen from York shop

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to trace after World Cup stickers worth around £150 were stolen from a shop in York.

The theft took place Home Bargains store on Foss Island Retail Park last month.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesman today said: "The man pictured was seen to enter the store at around 4.30pm on Monday, April 4.



"A full box of stickers along with several loose packets were taken from the store, with no offer of payment being made."

Anyone who recognises the man pictured or who has any information is asked to email Nikki.Jackson@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or contact PC Nikki Jackson on 101, quoting reference number 12180074433.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.