Fundraising page launched for children involved in major incident in Shiregreen 

A fubdraising page has been launched in aid of the children taken to hospital following a major incident in Shiregreen yesterday.

Six children were taken to hospital following an incident in Gregg House Road, Shiregreen, yesterday at 7.30am.

Crime Scene Investigaters prpare to search a house in Sheffield after a major incident on Gregg House Road in the city.

Police confirmed yesterday afternoon that two boys, aged 14 and 13, sadly died.

The four other children, aged 11, 10, three and seven-months-old, remained in hospital last night.

A 37-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the incident.

There has been a huge outpouring of grief since the tragedy and an online fundraising page has now been launched.

The page, adeed to the Just Giving website, aims to raise £1000 for the four remaining children.

The person who launched it posted: “Such a tragic loss of life, but life will still go on for the remaining four hopefully.

“Lets help them the best we can.”

As many as 15 police cars, at least four ambulances and the Yorkshire Air Ambulance were called to the scene yesterday.

Post mortem examinations to establish how the boys came about their deaths were expected to take place yesterday.

Police are expected to remain at the scene over the weekend as their investigations continue into this tragic incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 quoting incident number 122 of 24 May 2019.

*None of the children involved in this awful tragedy can be named for legal reasons. Friday's court ruling also covers social media comments so please do not post photos or anything that could lead to their identification. Thanks, The Star team.