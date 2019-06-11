Funeral fund raising drive for Halifax's Paige Gibson to give her 'the send off she deserves'

An online fund raising campaign has been set to help with funeral costs for a young mum who was killed in a stabbing incident in Halifax.

A Go Fund Me page homes to raise £1,000 towards the costs of her Paige Gibson's funeral who died from her injuries after an incident on June 7 in Cumberland Close.

The fund has already passed the £500 mark.

Brooklyn Gibson who set up the fundraising drive said on the page: "Paige Gibson was sadly taken from us all. She was a 23-year-old mother, daughter and sister, she deserves the best send off ever.

"I'm hoping people will help us achieve that by donating anything just to help.

"Loosing Paige came as a shock to us all, she was taken from us for nothing. Justice will be served and I just want my sister to rest in peace. Lets give her the princess send off she deserves. Rest in peace beautiful."

Young mum Paige Gibson died from her injuries following the incident in Halifax, in the early hours of June 7.

At around 5:30am on Friday, officers were called by ambulance to reports that a 23-year-old woman had received stab wounds and the teen was arrested hours later.

Emergency treatment was undertaken at the scene and she was transported to hospital, but sadly died from her injuries.

West Yorkshire Police, Detective Superintendent Nicola Bryar said: "Clearly people will be shocked by the nature of this incident and we are doing all we can to provide additional support and reassurance to the local community."

Dozens of people have paid tribute to Paige online.

One friend, Jake Brown Sowerby, posted on Facebook: "Absolutely heartbroken, haven't seen you in a while but we was very close back in the day, you never hurt me or did any harm when we was close and I will miss you hun. It's disgusting how people are coming out of their cage to bring you down now you're gone! I know you did bad things, who hasn't, but you do not deserve this at all. Gone too soon Paige. This town is horrible."

Another, Anna Gray, said: "Paige was a good mate of mine and she went out of her way on more than one occasion for me. Have some respect for her family and her little boy who has to grow up without his mum. RIP Paige thank you for all the good memories xxx."

