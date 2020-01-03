Further arrests in Leeds university student murder investigation

Police have arrested two men in connection with the murder of a Leeds University student on New Year's Day.

Isaiah Edward Usen-Satchell, aged 18, was found seriously injured after violence erupted on St Aidan's Road in Norfolk Park in Sheffield in the early hours of January 1.

The youngster was taken to hospital with stab wounds, but was sadly pronounced dead shortly after.

A post-mortem examination carried out on Wednesday, concluded that he died as a result of a knife injury to his arm, near to the wrist.

Two men, aged 22 and 27 and both from Rotherham have now been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Three other men, all from Rotherham, arrested on New Year's Day have been bailed pending further enquiries.

Police remain in the Norfolk Park area, speaking to residents and providing reassurance

Chief Superintendent Stuart Barton, District Commander for Sheffield, said: “This is without doubt a tragic loss of a young life and Mr Usen-Satchell’s family are firmly in my mind as we continue our enquiries into his death.

“Understandably this incident has caused great distress within the community and I would like them to know that we will continue to have officers in the area for reassurance over the coming week.

“Please do speak to officers if you have any concerns, they are there to support you at what we know is an upsetting time."

Anyone with information about Mr Usen-Satchell's murder can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101.