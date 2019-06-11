Gang member shot dead outside his home in Leeds was 'relentless drug dealer'

Have your say

A gang member gunned down outside his home in Leeds was a "relentless drug dealer", a murder trial heard.

Christopher Lewis, 24, died after being shot in the head outside his home in Chapeltown on August 1 last year.

Jurors have heard Mr Lewis was a member of The Flock, a Chapeltown-based gang who deal in class A drugs and use firearms.

The prosecution allege Mr Lewis was killed on the doorstep of his family home in Reginald Street in a revenge attack by rival gangsters.

Police officer Edward Crompton told the court Mr Lewis, nicknamed Diesel, had been known to police since he was aged 15 and had convictions for dealing drugs.

He told the court: "With respect to his family, Chris was a relentless drug dealer."

PC Crompton said he estimated there to be around 50 Flock members.

The officer said Flock members were often involved in operating 'ring-and-bring' drug dealing phone lines.

Successful drug dealing lines in Chapeltown are capable of generating £5,000 a day.

Six men are on trial at Leeds Crown Court.

Steven Grey, 38, Jonathan Gledhlll, 38, and Denzil Brown (Senior), 49, are accused of murder.

Denzil Browne (Junior), 23, Lewis Pearce, 27, and Owen Clarke, 26, are accused of assisting an offender.

The court heard four of the defendants, Browne (Junior), Grey, Pearce and Clarke have previous convictions for drug offences.

Grey also has convictions for firearms offences.

The jury was shown an image of Mr Lewis making a hand gesture associated with The Flock.

Another image, found on Pearce's phone, appeared to show him in hospital with a wound to his arm.

Another picture showed Pearce and Clarke in a car together with the caption: 'Gang!'

Pearce was shown on another image holding a large wad of cash to his ear, as if using a mobile phone.

The officer said the image is often referred to a 'money phone'.

PC Crompton said he believed the image is a nod to making lots of money through operating a drug dealing phone line.

Richard Barraclough QC, representing Gledhill, asked the officer if the killings of Mr Lewis, and another Flock member, Raheem Wilks, resembled Chicago in the 1920s and 1930s "where people are just shot in the street."



The officer replies: "It has happened."

The trial continues