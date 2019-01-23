Garforth residents speak of shock after pensioner's death on Main Street

Have your say

RESIDENTS have spoken of their shock after a pensioner died and a truck driver was arrested following a collision in Garforth.

The 71-year-old woman pedestrian was seriously injured in the collision on Main Street just before 2.30pm today (Weds Jan 23)

Despite medical attention, she died at the scene.

The 34-year-old male driver of a flatbed truck involved in the collision was arrested in connection with the incident and was in police custody tonight.

Earlier tonight, police were still at the scene and had taped off an area of Main Street outside the Co-op supermarket.

Police were stood guard on Main Street at its junction with a side road which leads to Halliday Road .

The side road is between Halifax bank and Neil's Quality Greengrocers.

Garforth residents spoke of their shock as they approached the scene on Main Street

Retired accountant Phil Cutler, 71, said: "It is shocking and upsetting. I feel for the poor lady and her family. I'm presuming she is local."

Lawyer Rachael Markham, 41, said: "It is terrible, it is shocking that this has happened on the high street."

Academic Adrian Evans, 40, said: "It is sad. It is such a quiet village and a small community."

a West Yorkshire Police spokesman, said: "Police are were called at 2.23pm to a report of a serious road traffic collision on Main Street, Garforth.

"A 71-year-old woman was seriously injured in the incident and despite medical attention, died at the scene.

"The 34-year-old male driver of a flatbed truck involved in the collision has been arrested in connection with the incident and is in police custody.

"Enquiries remain ongoing this evening by the Major Collision and Enquiry Team."