Grand Hotel in Scarborough evacuated and cordoned off by police due to 'ongoing incident'

North Yorkshire Police are attending a serious ongoing incident at the Grand Hotel in Scarborough.

By Grace Newton
Monday, 4th October 2021, 1:20 pm
Grand Hotel

A statement from the force read: "The hotel and surrounding buildings have been evacuated as a precautionary measure and the area surrounding the hotel, including St Nicholas Cliff and the Spa Bridge has been cordoned off to allow emergency service to attend. Members of the public are advised to avoid the area."

Further details of the incident have not yet been released.

Two floors of the hotel are currently being used to accommodate Afghan refugee families as part of a resettlement programme and the remainder of the building has remained open to paying guests.

Cordon outside the Grand Hotel

The Central Tramway cliff lift has also been forced to close due to the cordons..

Several surrounding streets have been cordoned off
