Grimsby doctor found guilty of anaesthetising his girlfriend convicted of filming patients without their knowledge

Dr Hossam Metwally

Dr Hossam Metwally has now been sentenced to 14 years in prison at Sheffield Crown Court for a total of 11 offences.

He admitted two counts of voyeurism in which he covertly filmed two patients in a state of address while they attended medical appointments.

The 61-year-old also drugged his former girlfriend, an NHS nurse, during a bizarre 'exorcism' ritual which left her in a coma and seriously ill.

Detective Chief Inspector Rhodri Troake of Humberside Police said: “I would like to thank everyone involved in this case, particularly the victims, witnesses, CPS and the whole of the investigation team, who have come together to present a strong case to the court, resulting in the conviction and sentence Dr Metwally received.

“The offences Dr Metwally committed were extremely serious and an abuse of his position and the trust his victims had in him. He is now exactly where he belongs, in prison.

“Since beginning our investigation in July 2019, when a woman was admitted to hospital unresponsive, in a serious condition having been administered with a variety of anaesthetic drugs, we explored every possible line of enquiry to get to this stage.

“We would like to provide reassurance to members of the public or other previous patients of Dr Metwally that no further offences were uncovered during the investigation and there is not thought to have been anyone else put at risk by his actions.

“This has been a very unusual case, unlike any other in Humberside Police history, but we are pleased that he will now have to face the consequences of his actions.”