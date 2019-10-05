Group of 'drunk' youths attack Hong Kong exchange student

A group of 'drunk' youths allegedly attacked a Hong Kong exchange student in Yorkshire.

It happened at about 6pm on Saturday, September 21 in Exhibition Square in York.

The student did not suffer any serious injuries.

Police are investigating the motivation for the attack.

They are now appealing for witnesses who may know the group or who are able to provide descriptions.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "It happened at approximately 6pm September, 21 and is alleged to have involved a group of youths attacking an exchange student from Hong Kong.

"We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

"In particular, we are appealing for information about the group.

"They are described as being white, manly male, aged in their late teens or early 20s, and thought to be drunk."

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Nik Jackson. You can also email 000425@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12190175638.