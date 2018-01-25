Gun fired at a window in Bradford was targeted say police

Police are investigating a gunshot attack in Bradford and whether it is linked to the discovery of a burnt out car.

They were called to Fenby Avenue at 11.29pm last night after receiving a report of a window being damaged by what was believed to be a firearm.

Firearms officers attended and confirmed the damage to be consistent with a gunshot and say that no injuries were reported.

West Yorkshire Police’s Firearms Prevent Team is leading the investigation into the incident, which is being treated as a targeted attack.

Det Chief Insp Jaz Khan, said: “Our enquiries are at an early stage and we are looking into the possibility that a car found burnt out in Brompton Road a short time later is linked to the discharge.

“We believe the suspects would have fled the scene in a vehicle and would be keen to hear from anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area, or anyone who saw a vehicle driving away from the area at speed at around the time stated.

“Local officers will be patrolling the area today to offer reassurance to any residents who may have concerns."

Anyone who can assist the investigation is asked to contact the Firearms Prevent Team on 101, quoting log 1978 of 24 January or contact anonymously, the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.