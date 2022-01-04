Macaulay Byrne, known as Coley, died after he was stabbed in an attack at the Gypsy Queen pub in Beighton at around 10pm on Boxing Day.

Violence flared inside the pub and spilled onto the car park.

South Yorkshire Police said the 26-year-old sustained ‘multiple stab wounds’.

Macaulay Byrne was fatally stabbed on Boxing Day

He was taken to hospital from the pub on Drake House Lane but could not be saved.

A 24-year-old man has been charged with assisting an offender, it has been revealed.

Layton Morris, of Sidney Street in Rotherham, is due at Sheffield Magistrates' Court today.

DCI Mick Hakin, leading the police probe, said: “I know incidents like this can have a devastating impact on the wider community, and I want to reassure you we are doing everything we can to bring those responsible to justice.