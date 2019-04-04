Hairdressers threatened with knife in robbery

Staff at a hairdressers were left 'shaken' after being robbed at knifepoint.

The robbery happened at about 4.45pm at a salon on Witchfield Hill in Shelf on Thursday, March 21.

The man entered the salon a threatened staff with a knife.

He made demands for money and fled with a box containing cash.

No one was injured in the incident but staff were left shaken.

A 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of the robbery.

He has been released while investigations continue.

Police have today released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to in relation t the investigation.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to contact Calderdale CID on 101 or via the 101 live chat, quoting crime reference 13190147720.

