Halifax revealed as one of the top car theft hotspots in the country

Halifax has been revealed as one of the highest rate of car theft areas in the UK.

A total of 5.9 million car insurance quotes from May 2018 to May 2019 have been analysed by MoneySuperMarket, revealing the areas with the highest rate of reported car theft claims within a five year period.

This helped identify the postcodes that are both the most and least susceptible to car thefts.

Halifax came in fourth of the most targeted areas for car theft.

East London’s Ilford and Romford postcodes have the highest rate of reported car thefts in the UK.

Kirkwall, the largest town in the Orkney Islands in Scotland, is the safest location, with the lowest rate of reported car thefts at 0.3 per 1,000 quotes.

The top 10 most targeted areas for car theft are

1 – Ilford (IG) – 16.1 theft rate (per 1,000 quotes)

2 – Romford (RM) – 15.4 theft rate

3 – Birmingham (B) -13.1 theft rate

4 – Halifax (HX) – 10.6 theft rate

5 – Liverpool (L) – 9.6 theft rate

6 – Southend-on-Sea (SS) – 9.3 theft rate

7 – Stockport (SK) – 8.7 theft rate

8 – Dudley (DY) – 8.6 theft rate

9 – London E (E) – 8.5 theft rate

10 – Bradford (BD) – 8.4 theft rate

The top 10 safest areas for car theft

1 – Kirkwall (KW) – 0.3 theft rate per 1000 quotes

2 – Outer Hebrides (HS) – 0.5 theft rate per 1000 quotes

3 – Inverness (IV) – 0.6 theft rate per 1000 quotes

4 – Isle of Man (IM) – 0.7 theft rate per 1000 quotes

5 – Galashiels (TD) – 0.7 theft rate per 1000 quotes

6 – Dumfries (DG) – 0.8 theft rate per 1000 quotes

7 – Perth (PH) – 0.9 theft rate per 1000 quotes

8 – Exeter (EX) – 1.0 theft rate per 1000 quotes

9 – Dorchester (DT) – 1.0 theft rate per 1000 quotes

