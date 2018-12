Have your say

POLICE have released a CCTV image of a man they want to trace after a woman's handbag was stolen from a York bar.

The bag was stolen from Popworld and the woman's contactless bank cards were later used.

The theft happened on Sunday November 25, but police only released details today. (Dec 7)

Anyone who recognises the man is asked to contact Paul Fricker at North Yorkshire Police by calling 101, quoting reference 12180219820.