Hapless fly-tipper from Brough who was paid to dump someone else's household waste on a country lane is fined £330

York Road, Barmby Moor

Shaun Scrowston, of Brough, took payment from a North Yorkshire resident to dispose of their household waste, but instead abandoned it off York Road in Barmby Moor, near York, in December 2019.

When the fly tip was reported to East Riding Council, they found evidence inside two black bin bags which enabled them to trace the address and link the crime to Mr Scrowston.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was interviewed under caution in January 2020 and admitted the offences, but later failed to pay the fixed penalty notice imposed.

The council opted to prosecute him and he appeared at Hull Magistrates Court last month, pleading guilty to fly-tipping under Section 33 of the Environmental Protection Act 1990.

He was fined £330.

Under laws on waste disposal, residents are responsible for their own household rubbish and can be fined themselves for allowing an unlicensed third party to collect and remove it.