Hard-hitting video warning of consequences of knife crime launches in Yorkshire

A hard-hitting video warning of the consequences of knife crime and making the right choices in life will launch in Yorkshire tonight with plans to roll it out across the rest of the country.

The team behind the Hull Beats Bus have joined forces with the #NoMoreKnives project to create a special song and video, which will be launched at the Barrow Boys Bar in Hull Marina on Thursday evening.

The event will feature music from the Beats Bus Crew, plus special guest DJ and speaker, Grimsby actor Tommy Turgoose.

A question and answer session will follow with a panel including Humberside Police and Crime Commissioner Keith Hunter, Beats Bus tutors and Hull pastor Mo Timbo from the #NoMoreKnives campain.

The campaign, led by the RICH Foundation charity, was launched after Kayleigh Pepper's brother Richard was tragically stabbed to death outside his home in east Hull on June 22, 2015.

Its aim is to rid Hull's streets of knives and educate young people about the dangers of carrying weapons.

The Sharp Edge: Yorkshire's knife crime crisis

Since its official launch in April 2017, the campaign has educated thousands of secondary school children across the Humberside Police area.

Children, and their teachers, were moved to tears hearing Miss Pepper's own tragic story, combined with hard hitting presentations from PC Christian Sewell and PCSO Richard Whelan, and Mr Timbo - who himself was embroiled in knife crime as a teenager and saw his best friend killed.

Just this month the campaign has launched its second phase which will see the #NoMoreKnives tour visit 55 secondary schools and pupil referral units across the East Riding, North East Lincolnshire and North Lincolnshire by the end of January next year.

Kayleigh said: "Our project started in Hull, but with the support of the police and crime commissioner's office it has allowed us to take it across the whole of the Humberside Police force area.

"We have worked incredibly hard to make a difference. I know the team we have is special, but I never expected to take the campaign so far, but we have and we have done so successfully.

"It has been a privilege to work alongside everybody and I am forever grateful to everyone I work with and for everything they do for me and my family in memory of my beautiful brother."