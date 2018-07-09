Harrogate police seek witnesses to fight between teenage girls on The Stray

Police are trying to trace a woman with a buggy who may have witnessed a fight between two teenage girls in Harrogate.

North Yorkshire Police said today that it wants to hear from any witnesses to the altercation, particularly a woman who with her two young children at the time.

The assault happened on The Stray near to St Winifred’s Avenue at around 4pm on Sunday, July 1.

It involved a group of teenage girls who were sitting together when a fight broke out between a 16-year-old and a 15-year-old.

A spokesman said: "We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

"In particular, police would like a potential witness to come forward, who is described as a woman with very blonde hair and pushing a buggy. The woman had two young children with her and may have seen the incident."

Anyone with information is asked to email bethany.crawford-evans@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or call 101, select option 2, and ask for Beth Crawford-Evans.

Information can also be passed on anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12180118108.

