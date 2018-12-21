Harrogate police seeking two men after burglary at KFC in Starbeck

Police in Harrogate are trying to trace two men involved in a burglary at a fast food restaurant in Starbeck.

It happened at KFC on High Street between 12.50am and 1.10am on Monday, December 17.

North Yorkshire Police today said: "We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

"In particular, we are appealing for information about the identification of the suspects and ask anyone who saw anyone or anything suspicious in the area at the time to get in touch."

Anyone with information should email Daniel.fawkes@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for 807 Fawkes.

Information can also be passed on anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12180233812.