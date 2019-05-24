Have your say

A Sheffield school close to where a major incident unfolded this morning is open as normal today.

Emergency services were called to Gregg House Road – close to Hartley Brook Primary Academy in Shiregreen – at 7.30am and six children were taken to hospital.

Police activity in Shiregreen this morning

Police and paramedics entered a house in the street and six children inside were removed from the property.

There were multiple police cars and ambulances at the scene and an air ambulance landed in the grounds of the nearby school.

A member of staff there said: “Nothing at all has happened at the school.

“The kids are in school as normal. We are not under lockdown.”

In a statement issued earlier today, South Yorkshire Police said: “Police were called at around 7.30am today to reports of concerns for safety at a property on Gregg House Road, Shiregreen.

“Yorkshire Ambulance Service and Yorkshire Air Ambulance have attended and transported six children to hospital.

“Two people are under arrest.

“There will be a significant police presence at the scene throughout the day as officers continue enquiries.”

A police cordon remains in place at the house where the incident unfolded.

