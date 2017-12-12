Have you seen this man?

Police release image of suspect wanted for a robbery in Leeds.

West Yorkshire Police have released an image of a man they want to speak to in connection with a robbery in the Market Hall on Queen Street at Morley.

The incident happened at 2.20pm on Monday November 27 when two suspects approached a woman from behind and then grabbed her handbag containing cash.

The victim and a witness then chased the two suspects before they made off in a vehicle.fled by car.

The man officers is described as white, aged in his early 20s, around five feet, eight inches tall and of a slim build. He had dark and short hair and was wearing a dark coloured hooded top.

Call police on 101 quoting crime reference 13170554730.