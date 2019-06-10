'He didn't always believe he was strong': Wife’s tribute to husband killed in M1 crash

The wife of tragic Jason Mercer has paid tribute to her ‘strong and funny’ husband after he was killed in the M1 crash near Meadowhall.

South Yorkshire Police this morning named Rotherham born Jason as one of the two men killed in Friday’s horror crash.

The 44-year-old died in a collision on the northbound M1 between Junction 34 and 35, for Meadowhall and Thorpe Hesley, at around 8.15am.

Jason Mercer

Tributes have flooded in for the Rotherham man since the news broke, including from his heartbroken wife Claire Mercer.

Claire, who tied the knot with Jason in October 2009, said that it ‘broke her heart’ to confirm her husband was one of the two people killed in an emotional post on Facebook.

She said that both her and Jason’s sisters had been left devastated by the news.

Claire added that she was asked by police to delay making the announcement to allow them to gather as much information as they could.

Jason, who had a number of piercings and tattoos as well as a red mohican haircut, was described by Claire as ‘strong, funny, noisy, colourful and amazing’.

She said that Jason had been through a lot in his life but stayed strong, ‘although he didn’t always believe he was strong’.

Claire said: “It breaks my heart to confirm that Jason Mercer was one of the two people killed in the collision on the motorway Friday morning.

“I am very sorry that a lot of people are finding out this way, but I didn't have the strength to contact all of his many, many friends and I was also asked to allow the police time to gather as much information as they could in what is a still the very early stages of a "complex investigation" before making it known.

“Please bear in mind that me, my family and his sisters family are absolutely devastated, and we have seen photos we can never unsee and we have read comments that can never be forgotten.

“We have all lost a man that was strong, funny, noisy, colourful and amazing, you definitely knew when he was in the room!

“He went though a lot in his life but stayed strong, although he didn't always believe he was strong.”

A silver Ford Focus, a silver Ford transit van and a lorry were involved in the smash. Two men were pronounced dead at the scene. Only one has been named so far.

A 39-year-old man arrested at the scene has since been released on bail pending further enquiries.

South Yorkshire Police said: “Mr Mercer’s family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.”

Witnesses or anyone with dash cam footage should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident 196 of June 7.