'He was lucky he didn't have a Transit through the back of his head' - police slam cowboy vehicle mover

Police have slammed a 'cowboy' vehicle mover who drove along the motorway with a Transit van insecurely strapped on.

The transporter was spotted by officers on the A66 near Richmond as it was a illegally moving a red Transit van.

It was overloaded by almost a quarter of the legal weight.

Officers from North Yorkshire Police said it was lucky that the driver "didn't have a Transit van through the back of his head the way it was strapped on."

The Roads Policing Unit said: "A note to all the cowboy vehicle movers out there with the 'if it's on its gone' attitude.

"Make sure your vehicle is legal and within its weights.

"This drove into the rear of a row for vehicles in front on the A66 near Richmond this afternoon.

"Luckily no-one was hurt, also lucky for the driver that he didn't have a Transit through the back of his head the way it was strapped on.

"At the weighbridge it is over 24% overloaded

"Driver reported for offences disclosed. And people wonder why we target light goods vehicles??"