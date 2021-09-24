Ashley Williams

A heartbroken family said they were “beyond devastated” after the body of a woman who went missing in Tenerife was found after a two-day search.

Mum Ashley Williams was last seen in Los Gigantis on Monday, September 20, at around 1am.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fire brigade were required by the local police force to help them access the area where they had found a body.

Local media in Tenerife reported that the body was then transferred by boat to a nearby port.

No formal identification has taken place yet but the body is believed to be Ashley.

The cause of death is currently unknown.

‘Family beyond devastated’

The family of Ashley, who was from Barnsley, thanked the public for their “support and prayers”.

Ashley’s daughter, Laura Smith, wrote in a Facebook post yesterday: “It is with broken hearts that we sit here together in Tenerife and must unfortunately update that this morning mum’s body was found.

“We are beyond devastated, and ask at this time you give us the privacy to process this and facilitate bringing her home.”

The family’s appeal had been widely shared on social media, with Laura and husband Paul Williams reaching out to the public to contact them.

Ms Smith thanked everyone for their “support, comments and prayers”.

‘What a beautiful, funny and talented lady’

Louisa, a friend of Ashley, wrote: “My deepest condolences to all the family of Ashley Williams tonight hearing the sad tragic news. My heart breaks for her girls and families.

“Ashley was a friend of 20+ years and (we) enjoyed some great times together. I have Ashley to thank for giving me the opportunity to follow my dreams in a travel job I still love to this day.”

Another friend called Jane wrote: “We have raised a glass to a very special lady tonight. We have cried but also had a smile at some amazing memories from my days at Apollo Travel.

"What a sad loss, not only to Paul and all her girls but to everyone who was lucky enough to have her in their life.