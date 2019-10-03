Heartbroken family and friends gather to say goodbye as funeral of Libby Squire takes place today

Hundreds of people will gather to pay their final respects to Hull University student Libby Squire when her funeral takes place in her hometown this afternoon.

Libby, 21, went missing after a night out with friends at the Welly nightclub in Hull city centre in the early hours of Friday, February 1.

Following extensive searches, her body was recovered from the Humber Estuary just over six weeks later on Wednesday, March 20.

A 25-year-old man arrested on suspicion of Libby's murder has not been charged and remains "under investigation", Humberside Police have said.

The 21-year-old's funeral will take place at St Lawrence's Church in West Wycombe at 1pm today.

Libby's mum Lisa Squire announced details in a public post on Facebook.

She said: "The time has come.

"Libby's funeral will be held at St Lawrence's Church at 1pm on Thursday, October 3.

"This is a public service so everybody is welcome.

"If you have a photo of Libby or a memory of Libby you could write down please do and bring it along with you."

For those in Yorkshire who cannot attend the funeral, the Hull Community Church has announced it will allocate a special quiet space for those who wish to remember Libby.

A post on the church's Facebook page on Wednesday said: "Thursday is Libby's funeral. Whilst we are open as usual for Open House, we will also open the Retreat Centre on the second floor as a quiet space for those who wish to come and reflect, light a candle or say a prayer.

"We will be taking some battery powered tea lights to Libby's bench later today. If you are passing either tonight or tomorrow, you may wish to light one and place it on or around the bench to remember Libby.

"To Lisa, Russ and all the family - we send you all our love and support. We are holding you in the light at this most difficult time."

Speaking last month, Humberside Police Detective Superintendent Martin Smalley, who is the senior investigator in the case, thanked Libby's for their patience after the force was unable to release her body for several months while the investigation continued.

Mr Smalley said: "I want to express my gratitude and thanks for their patience and understanding

"Losing a loved one is always a heartbreaking experience, but the circumstances surrounding Libby’s tragic death make it even more devastating.

"We continue to offer our full support and I would ask people to please respect their privacy.

“The investigation is continuing with a file being prepared for the Crown Prosecution Service as results of the additional analysis are being finalised.”